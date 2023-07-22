Journalist wounded in Ukrainian shelling to be evacuated to Melitopol, then to Crimea

MELITOPOL, July 22. /TASS/. Konstantin Mikhalchevsky, a correspondent for the RIA Novosti news agency who was wounded in the Zaporozhye Region in Ukrainian shelling, is being evacuated to Melitopol, and then, if his condition permits, he will receive medical treatment in Crimea, Oleg Kruchkov, an advisor to Crimea’s head, told TASS on Saturday.

"He is being evacuated from Vasilyevka to Melitopol, and then we are taking him to Crimea, judging by his condition. I have talked to him. [The wound] is through-and-through, leg and shrapnel. We will transfer him as soon as it is allowed. The health minister is already getting in contact with the hospital," he said.

Konstantin Mikhalchevsky himself confirmed this to TASS.

"I'm still here in Vasilyevka. They may take [me] to Crimea. They are coming for me now," he said, without elaborating on his condition.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that four Izvestia and RIA Novosti journalists suffered wounds on Saturday afternoon as a result of a Ukrainian cluster munitions strike on the Zaporozhye Region. RIA Novosti journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev died from his wounds during evacuation, the others journalists’ condition is stable.