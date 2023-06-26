Workers start repairs on Chongar Bridge after it was damaged by Ukrainian strike

GENICHESK, June 26. /TASS/. Workers have started repairing the Chongar Bridge, which was damaged by a Ukrainian missile strike, Kherson Region Interim Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Sunday.

Saldo said on Friday that the bridge connecting the Kherson Region and Crimea had sustained more damage from the strike than had been originally thought.

"Our bridge builders are progressing at a rapid clip with the repairs of the bridge near Chongar, which was damaged with a missile fired by Kiev terrorists on June 22. A builder myself, I can tell you that real professionals are at work: A new support beam has already been installed to replace the damaged one. The motorway will be restored soon," he said on Telegram.

According to the official, air defenses of civilian infrastructure in the Kherson Region have been reinforced.

"We are taking measures to prevent the criminal Kiev regime from damaging civilian infrastructure in the future," Saldo said.

On the morning of June 22, Saldo said that Ukrainian forces had struck bridges near Chongar, on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and Crimea, with Storm Shadow missiles. Vehicles were redirected toward alternative routes.