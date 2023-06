NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. An area with unidentified debris has been found in the Atlantic waters where rescuers are searching for the missing submersible, the Titan, the Northeast Division of the US Coast Guard said on Thursday.

"A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic," the Coast Guard said on Twitter, referring to a remotely operated vehicle. "Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information".