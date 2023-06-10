Woman killed as Kiev troops shell shelter for Kherson evacuees — acting governor

ARABAT SPIT /Kherson Region/, June 10. /TASS/. A woman was killed when the armed forces of Ukraine shelled temporary accommodation centers for evacuees from flooded areas of the Kherson Region on Saturday, the region’s acting Governor Vladimir Saldo wrote on Telegram.

"At around 5:00 a.m., <…> war criminals continued to strike temporary accommodation centers on the Arabat Spit. Presumably, UK-made Storm Shadow missiles were used. A woman was reported to have been killed," he said.

"The criminal Kiev regime continues its intense shelling of the town of Zhelezny Port. A hotel has been destroyed," Saldo added.