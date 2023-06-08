Russia opens investigation after Ukraine shells evacuation point, kills pregnant woman

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee is searching for answers after Ukraine shelled an evacuation point for civilians in Golaya Pristan, resulting in the deaths of two people, the Russian Investigative Committee’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

"Ukrainian militants also shelled an evacuation point for civilians in Golaya Pristan in the Kherson Region, killing two people, including a 33-year-old pregnant woman. The Russian Investigative Committee will establish the circumstances of the incident and give a legal assessment of the actions of all the persons involved," the statement said.

It was reported that two civilians were killed and two more were injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling of a civilian evacuation point in Golaya Pristan in the Kherson Region, which was flooded after the Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant’s structures were destroyed.