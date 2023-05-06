Some 20 people injured in carousel accident in Orenburg — police

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS About 20 people, including children, were injured as a result of a carousel breakdown in Orenburg, the regional police said.

"The police have received a report about the accident in which about 20 people, including underage children, were hurt," the news release reads.

There have been no reports of fatalities as a result of the accident. The injured have been taken to the medics.

"Fifteen people have been hospitalized from the scene of the accident at a ride in a park in Orenburg. Three of them are in serious condition. Medical care to the injured is being provided to the full extent. Telemedicine consultations with specialists from federal centers are being conducted. Assistance to the injured is being coordinated by the Federal Center of Disaster Medicine," the Russian Health Ministry says.

According to open sources, the carousel was installed in the park recently.