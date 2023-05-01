Black Sea Fleet, air defenses repel attack in Sevastopol, one drone downed — governor

SEVASTOPOL, May 1. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet jointly with air defenses is repelling an attack of unmanned aerial vehicles in the outer harbor in Crimea’s Sevastopol, the city governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, wrote on his Telegram channel, noting that one drone has been downed.

"The Fleet’s forces jointly with air defenses is now repelling an attack of the enemy’s drones in the outer harbor. One drone has been already downed. The city’s services are on standby. We are keeping calm," he wrote on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, a drone was downed in the west of Crimea, the republic’s head, Sergey Aksyonov, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Sevastopol is the Black Sea Fleet’s main naval base and the Ukrainian military has attempted to attack it with drones on several occasions over the past few months. One of the latest drone attacks on Sevastopol was conducted on April 29, when a drone managed to fly to an oil depot in Sevastopol, and the second one was downed at the Black Sea Fleet’s observation posts with the use of small arms. No one was hurt in the fire, no threat was posed to civilian facilities. There was no need to evacuate citizens.