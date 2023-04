DUBAI, April 24. /TASS/. A Flydubai plane that caught fire on Monday as it was taking off from the capital of Nepal had been struck by a bird, according to the airline.

"A Flydubai flight FZ 576 from Kathmandu Airport to Dubai International (DXB) experienced a bird strike during takeoff from Kathmandu," a spokesperson for the carrier said on Twitter. "After following standard procedure, the flight will continue as normal to Dubai and is scheduled to land in DXB at 00:14 local time."