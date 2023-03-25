Two dead, nine missing after explosion at US chocolate factory

TASS, March 25. At least two people are dead and nine others are missing after an explosion and subsequent fire at the R.M. Palmer Company's chocolate factory in the U.S. town of West Reading, Pennsylvania, the Associated Press news agency reported on Saturday.

According to its information, the explosion took place at 16:57 local time (23:57 Moscow time). As a result, the factory building collapsed and a neighboring structure was damaged. According to Chief of Police Wayne Holben, the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

West Reading Hospital spokeswoman Jessica Bezler said that eight people were hospitalized as a result of the accident.

Earlier, six injuries were reported.