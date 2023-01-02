Ukrainian military shells DPR territory 14 times in three hours

DONETSK, January 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 14 times in three hours on Monday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said on Monday.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian military shelled the city of Donetsk five times between 12:10 pm and 3:10 pm, firing 25 NATO-standard 155 mm artillery shells.

Makeyevka came under Ukrainian fire twice and Gorlovka came under attack three times. Twenty-two 152 mm and 155 mm munitions were fired at the two cities. The Ukrainian army also attacked Panteleimonovka, Yasinovataya, Yakovlevka and Mineralnoye, firing a total of twenty-four 155 mm munitions.