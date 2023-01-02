Ukrainian military fires nearly 400 munitions at DPR territory in past day

DONETSK, January 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired nearly 400 munitions at the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said on Monday.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 397 munitions in the past 24 hours, using Grad multiple rocket launchers, as well as 122 mm, 152 mm and 155 mm artillery," the mission said in a statement on Telegram.

Five settlements came under fire. The attacks killed a civilian and left another five wounded, damaging 28 homes and 19 civilian infrastructure facilities.