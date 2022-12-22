Former Roscosmos chief Rogozin wounded in Donetsk, his life is out of danger — aide

DOENTSK, December 22. /TASS/. Dmitry Rogozin, former Roscosmos CEO and now the leader of the Tsar’s Wolves team of military advisers in Donbass, has been wounded in Donetsk as a result of a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, his aide told TASS on Thursday.

"A hotel in a Donetsk suburb accommodating a team of military advisers led by Dmitry Rogozin came under shelling. Dmitry receives a wound in his back. He was taken to hospital. His live is not in danger," he said, adding that several more people were wounded.

"Evidently, it was a targeted strike. Specialists tend to think that fire was opened from a Caesar 155mm self-propelled artillery system manufactured by France’s Nexter company," the aide said.

Ukrainian troops opened fire at Donetsk’s Leninsky district on Wednesday evening. Two people were killed, several more were wounded.