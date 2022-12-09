Short circuit seen as cause of fire at Obi store near Moscow

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. A short circuit might have caused the fire at a home improvement hypermarket in the Mega Khimki shopping mall northwest of Moscow on Friday, an emergency service worker told TASS.

"The Obi store blaze was triggered by a short circuit. An explosion caused the fire to spread," the worker said.

The exact reason for the fire will be established in a probe to be conducted after the fire is stamped out.

The incident happened at about 6:00 am Moscow time. Currently, there is a fire on an area of 18,000 square meters.