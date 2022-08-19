Four people wounded in shooting in Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA, August 19. /TASS/. Four people were wounded in the shooting in the Dagestani village of Almak in the Kazbekovsky district, including the deputy imam of the mosque and a village lawmaker, village head Mukhudin Salayev told TASS on Friday.

"Four people were wounded as a result of the shooting in the village of Almak. Among the wounded: one village lawmaker, a deputy imam, a resident of the village and a former police lieutenant colonel. The former police officer is now in intensive care, doctors are fighting for his life," the village head said.

According to him, the former police officer is planned to be taken to Makhachkala by medical aviation in the near future. "The reason for the shooting is the rural, shall we say, opposition, which interferes with the work of the administration," Salayev added.