Munitions depot fire in Crimea’s north continues, regional leader reports

SIMFEROPOL, August 16. /TASS/. A blaze that was triggered by an ammunition depot blast in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea continues, peninsula head Sergey Aksenov said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"I am in the village of Azovsky, Dzhankoi district, where this morning, according to the Defense Ministry, a fire broke out on the territory of the temporary storage site of one of the military units’ ammunition. At the moment the detonation continues," Aksenov wrote.

He added that a five-kilometer zone has been cordoned off around the site of the incident and people are being evacuated. "We are providing assistance on the spot. Ambulances, law enforcement agencies are mobilized in sufficient numbers," the Crimean head noted.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on August 16, around 06:15 Moscow time near the village of Mayskoye (Dzhankoi district of Crimea), a fire broke out on the territory of the banked site for temporary storage of ammunition of one of the military units. The fire triggered the detonation of the ammunition.