Rescuers evacuate all crew members of stranded cargo ship in Russia's Far East

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. All 14 crew members of the Rise Shine cargo ship that ran aground off the coast of Russia's Far Easter Primorsky region have been taken ashore, a spokesperson for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"The rescue operation in the Primorsky region has been completed successfully. The Russian Emergencies Ministry's personnel brought all crew members of the Rise Shine cargo ship aboard a Mi-8 helicopter," the spokesperson said. The regional government's press service confirmed the information, saying that "the crew members have been evacuated from the stranded vessel, its engine room is underwater, there is a crack in its hull but its fuel tanks are intact."

"The rescue operation took place in severe weather conditions with wind gusts of up to 15 meters per second and waves up to three meters," the Emergencies Ministry's spokesperson pointed out.

The Rise Shine cargo ship ran aground off the coast of the city of Nakhodka in Russia's Far East on Tuesday morning.