Russian embassy investigating circumstances of death of Russian tourists in Albania

ZAGREB, October 16. /TASS/. Staff members of the consular division of Russia’s embassy in Albania are investigating the details of the death of Russian tourists on Friday in a hotel sauna in the country’s west, a source in the diplomatic mission told TASS on Saturday.

"[They are] investigating the circumstances," a representative of the diplomatic mission said when asked whether staff members of the consular division of the Russian embassy in Albania are investigating the details of tourists’ death in the republic.

The Albanian Daily News publication reported with reference to the police earlier, that four Russian tourists were found dead late on Friday in a hotel sauna in the Kerret village in the Kavaja district in Albania’s west. All of them suffocated, according to the publication. Particularly, the police are examining whether the ventilating system in the sauna worked properly. The dead, two men and two women, were aged from 31 to 60.