Cosmonauts' training at Tatarstan aero club suspended after plane crash - source

MOSCOW, October 10./TASS/. Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center suspends cooperation with the aero club in Menzelinsk, Tatarstan, pending a probe into a plane crash, a source from the Russian aerospace industry told TASS on Sunday.

"For the period of the probe into the crash, cooperation of the Cosmonaut Training Center with that aero club will be suspended, and will be transferred to the aero club in the Vladimir Region," the source said.

According to him, this was the instruction from Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin. After the investigation, the Center will "additionally analyze the possibility of renewing cosmonauts’ training on the basis of that club in Tatarstan," the source added.