MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. At least six people were killed and 218 injured when a tornado struck the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province, the Global Times newspaper said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Earlier, the Xinhua news agency reported that the tornado speed reached 23.9 meters per second, damaging buildings and knocking down trees.

Also, a tornado left one person dead and 21 injured in the Jiangsu province.