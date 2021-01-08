Four people found alive after avalanche collapse in Norilsk, says source

TASS, January 9. Two people got out of snow after an avalanche collapse in the area of Gora Otdelnaya ski resort in Norilsk, another four were found alive, a source in emergency services told TASS on Friday.

"Another two got out of the avalanche themselves <...>, the search operation is underway," the source said, adding that people may remain under snow. Another four people were found alive, though no information on whether they were rescued out of snow or were not avalanched, was provided.

An avalanche collapsed in the area of Gora Otdelnaya ski resort in Norilsk at 8:30 pm Moscow time. Five houses with preliminarily five people, including two kids, were snowed in.