Omsk Region's authorities confirm Navalny taken to hospital

OMSK, August 20. /TASS/. The government of the Omsk Region has confirmed that Russian blogger Alexei Navalny had been taken to a hospital in Omsk. The government’s press service reported on Thursday that he was in the intensive care unit.

"An S7 Airlines aircraft carrying blogger Alexei Navalny made an emergency landing at Omsk Tsentralny Airport earlier today. The blogger was taken to one of the city’s hospitals. Navalny is currently in the intensive care unit where all necessary physical examinations are performed," the press service said.

Meanwhile, the Russian sanitary watchdog’s department in the Tomsk Region informed TASS that it would carry out an inspection in the wake of media reports on Navalny's poisoning at the city’s airport.

"There are some media reports. We must carry out an inspection, which must be coordinated with the prosecutor’s office. We rely not on a statement but on media reports. Information about poisoning appeared, and we have to respond," its spokesperson said.

Earlier on Thursday, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that the plane carrying the Russian blogger had made an emergency landing in Omsk after he felt unwell. She added that Navalny was unconscious. According to Yarmysh, Navalny only drank tea in the morning, suggesting that he could have been poisoned.