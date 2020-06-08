Russian DJ Denis Kaznacheev arrested in Berlin on US request

TASS, June 8. Russian DJ Denis Kaznacheev who resides in Berlin has been arrested in Germany in accordance with a request from the United States who is seeking his extradition on money laundering and Internet fraud charges, the musician’s Facebook page says.

"Seven days ago he was arrested by the German police on behalf of the US Justice Department, searching for his extradition to the USA on charges of money laundering and dark web activities. The USA is asking for his immediate extradition," his page reads.

The post claims it’s possible that Kaznacheev’s "identity was stolen and used for criminal activities."

TASS is yet to receive official comments from the German police, the Russian embassy in Berlin or the US Justice Department.

The DJ is currently in police custody in a German prison.