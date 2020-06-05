Soil subsidence became cause of tank’s loss of containment

"According to available data, the preliminary cause of containment loss by the diesel fuel tank was subsidence of soil and the concrete platform on it," the spokesman said.

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Soil subsidence became the cause of loss of containment by the tank with oil products in Norilsk, official spokesman of the Office of General Prosecutor Andrei Ivanov told reporters.

Russia’s General Prosecutor Igor Krasnov ordered to inspect particularly hazardous facilities located in permafrost areas after the accident, Ivanov said.

"For the purpose preventing reoccurrence of such situation at particularly hazardous sites located on the areas exposed to permafrost melting, General Prosecutor Igor Krasnov ordered regional prosecutors and environment protection prosecutors to perform a comprehensive inspection of such facilities," he added.

The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk on May 29. A motor vehicle drove into the fuel spill then, causing the fire outbreak. Over 21,000 tonnes of fuel were spilled in total.

The petroleum products spill has been localized and more than 200 tonnes of fuel have been gathered, Russian Emercom told TASS earlier on Friday.