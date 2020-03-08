Four dead, 38 people rescued from China’s collapsed coronavirus quarantine hotel

SHANGHAI, March 8. /TASS/. Rescuers recovered 38 people from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou in the southern province of Fujian that had been used as a coronavirus quarantine facility while four died of injuries, China’s Emergencies Ministry reported on its website on Sunday.

The five-storey Xinjia Hotel collapsed on Saturday evening. A total of 71 people were trapped under the rubble, according to official data.

Search and rescue work continues at the scene of the tragedy. The rescue operation involves 170 fire-fighting teams and over 800 servicemen. Medical workers are providing necessary assistance to the injured people who include four persons in serious condition.

The collapsed hotel was used to quarantine people who had had close contacts with the persons infected with the novel coronavirus. There is no information on what caused the hotel’s collapse. The local media reported that the hotel had been under repairs.