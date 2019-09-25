All sailors evacuated from Russian trawler that caught fire in Norway

MURMANSK, September 25. /TASS/. All crewmembers of the Bukhta Naezdnik trawler that caught fire earlier on Wednesday in the Norwegian port of Tromso (Troms County), have been evacuated, the ship-owner company Murmansk Trawl Fleet informed TASS. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

"The entire crew has been evacuated ashore. There are 29 crew on the trawler, none of them was injured," the company said.

Earlier reports informed of 25 people evacuated. There has been no response from the Russian Consulate General in Kirkenes.

The NRK channel reported, citing the Troms County police, that hydraulic oil had caught fire onboard the vessel. According to the local law enforcement, 12 crew have been taken to hospital for a check-up for smoke inhalation.

The ignition occured during maintenance works, the ship-owner company Murmansk Trawl Fleet informed TASS. "The trawler was undergoing maintenance works at the Norwegian port. According to preliminary conclusions, the fire started during welding works," the company informed.

The company was unable to clarify who was carrying out maintenance activities.

According to the ship-owner, the Bukhta Naezdnik is a medium-sized fishing trawler built in 1991 in Norway. The vessel is used for haddock and tuna fishing in the North-East Atlantic.