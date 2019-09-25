Russian fishing trawler catches fire in Norway’s Tromso

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. A Russian fishing trawler has caught fire in the Norwegian port of Tromso (Troms County), the local police informed on Wednesday.

"Port of Breivik: a fire on a Russian trawler, heavy smoke on site," the local law enforcement stated on its Twitter account.

The NRK channel informed that there are no sailors on board the trawler. The photos provided by the channel suggest that the name of the vessel on fire is "Bukhta Naezdnik." Evacuation of people in the near vicinity of the incident is underway.

Twenty-five people out of 29 crew have been evacuated from the trawler, the Russian Seafarers’ Union told TASS.

"Bukhta Naezdnik [vessel], 29 crew, 25 already ashore," the source said.