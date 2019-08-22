One fire left in nature reserves — Russian Nature Ministry

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. One wildfire is being active in the Zabaikalsky national park in the Buryatia Region; all the other fires in protected areas were extinguished, the press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment reported on Thursday.

"Wildfires in protected areas are under control: the only active fire in the Zabaikalsky national park is being put out," the report says.

On August 13, 11 forest fires were raging in Russian nature reserves, in particular in the Barguzinsky nature reserve (Buryatia Region) and the Buzuluksky Bor national park (Orenburg Region).