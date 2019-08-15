Plane crash landing in Moscow region leaves ten injured

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A Ural Airlines aircraft crash landing in the Moscow region left ten people injured, a medical source told TASS on Thursday. The accident occurred shortly after takeoff from Zhukovsky International Airport.

Plane with 234 people on board makes belly landing near Moscow

"According to preliminary information, ten people suffered injuries, mostly contusions," the source said, adding that there were three children among the injured.

A probe has been launched into the accident, Spokesperson for the Moscow Inter-Regional Transport Prosecutor’s Office Yekaterina Korotkova told TASS.

Spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee’s Inter-Regional Transport Investigation Department Yelena Markovskaya, in turn, said that the Committee’s investigative team was on its way to the crash site.

An Airbus A321 made a crash landing near Zhukovsky International Airport after striking birds. There were 226 passengers and crew members aboard the aircraft.