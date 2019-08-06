Wildfires sweep through 650,000 hectares in Irkutsk region

IRKUTSK, August 6. /TASS/. The area of wildfires in the Irkutsk region has increased in the last 24 hours to over 650,000 hectares, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As of early morning on August 6, 132 wildfires are registered in the Irkutsk region on a territory of 650,400 hectares. Fifteen wildfires have been localized on an area of 13,500 hectares. Compared to the previous day, seven new wildfires have been recorded, and the territory under flames has expanded by 37,370 hectares," the department reported.

The Aerial Forest Protection Service, Russian Emergencies Ministry and Defense Ministry are involved in the fire response operation.

In the last 24 hours, aircraft dumped over 600 tonnes of water on wildfires. The aviation group includes two Be-200 aircraft, one Il-76 aircraft and six helicopters.