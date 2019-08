MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Officers of police and National Guard have detained about 600 participants in the unauthorized rally in Moscow on Saturday, the Moscow police told TASS adding the rally brought together about 1,500 people.

"About 1,500 people have taken part in the unauthorized rally in central Moscow. About 600 people were detained for various offences," the police said.

Earlier, 30 people were reported to have been detained, while 350 were said to have taken to the streets.