National Guard dispatches additional units to combat floods in Russia’s Irkutsk region

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s National Guard has dispatched additional units to respond to the flood situation in the city of Tulun, Irkutsk region, the National Guard’s press service said in a statement.

"As many as 202 National Guard officers have been deployed to the flood-hit area, as well as over 40 pieces of equipment," the statement reads.

The press service added that the National Guard continued clean-up activities and was also providing drinking water to locals affected by the flood.

According to earlier reports, more than 500 National Guard personnel are involved in a flood response operation in the Irkutsk region.

The flood hit the Irkutsk region in late June, affecting nearly 11,000 homes with a population of 42,700 people. According to recent data, the flood killed 25 people, while seven are still missing. The city of Tulun suffered the most damage.