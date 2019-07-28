Flood level is rising in Russia’s Irkutsk region

IRKUTSK, July 29. /TASS/. The water level in the Kirei River in the Tulugunsky District of Russia’s Irkutsk region has gone above the critical mark of 350 cm, reaching 588 cm, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"The water level is under constant monitoring. The water level in the Kirei River has gone above the critical mark of 350 cm, reaching 588 cm near the Uigat settlement," the statement reads.

On Sunday, 88 people, including 23 children, were evacuated from Uigat and the neighboring settlement of Krivusha. The Emergencies Ministry’s helicopters are involved in the evacuation activities. Ten rescue workers from the Siberian Search and Rescue Squad have arrived in Uigat.

The flood hit the Irkutsk region in late June, affecting nearly 11,000 homes with a population of 42,700 people. According to recent data, the flood killed 25 people, while seven are still missing. The city of Tulun suffered the most damage.