{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Flood level is rising in Russia’s Irkutsk region

The water level in the Kirei River has gone above the critical mark of 350 cm, reaching 588 cm near the Uigat settlement

IRKUTSK, July 29. /TASS/. The water level in the Kirei River in the Tulugunsky District of Russia’s Irkutsk region has gone above the critical mark of 350 cm, reaching 588 cm, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"The water level is under constant monitoring. The water level in the Kirei River has gone above the critical mark of 350 cm, reaching 588 cm near the Uigat settlement," the statement reads.

On Sunday, 88 people, including 23 children, were evacuated from Uigat and the neighboring settlement of Krivusha. The Emergencies Ministry’s helicopters are involved in the evacuation activities. Ten rescue workers from the Siberian Search and Rescue Squad have arrived in Uigat.

The flood hit the Irkutsk region in late June, affecting nearly 11,000 homes with a population of 42,700 people. According to recent data, the flood killed 25 people, while seven are still missing. The city of Tulun suffered the most damage.

Residents of Irkutsk region’s Tulun evacuated amid fears of new flooding
Emergencies ministry’s specialists, police and the administration of municipalities are participating in evacuation
Read more
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet warships line up in Sevastopol Bay for Navy Day parade
The parade will be held on July 28, when Russia celebrates Navy Day
Read more
US visa for Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova is ready — US embassy
The athlete had to pull out of the upcoming WTA tournament due to visa issues
Read more
All ballots counted, Zelensky's Servant of People party wins with 43.16% of votes
Four other parties have overcome the five-percent threshold
Read more
BRICS summit in November to be another step towards consolidation of this format — Lavrov
The next BRICS summit will be held in Brasilia on November 13-14
Read more
Russian boxer Kovalev: Referee had to stop the fight to avoid Dadashev’s death
Probe into Dadashev’s death will enter active stage after his funeral, the Russian boxing chief pledged
Read more
US deployment of weapons in space will lead to new stage of arms race — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is "concerned over US plans to deploy weapons in space that are already being implemented"
Read more
Patriarch Kirill leads Holy Cross Procession marking Christianization of Kievan Rus
The destination of the procession was the Monument to Vladimir the Great on Moscow’s central Borovitskaya Square
Read more
British media regulator fines Russia's RT news channel $250,000
The channel has been fined for breaking broadcasting rules
Read more
Ukraine’s largest importer of petroleum products stops importing diesel fuel from Russia
From August 1, the Wexler Group is forced to suspend deliveries of diesel fuel originating from Russia
Read more
Russia, Turkey discuss supplies of civil aircraft, joint production of helicopters
The Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission held a session on Friday
Read more
Macron says his meeting with Putin will take place at Fort de Bregancon on August 19
The French leader announced this on the air at the BFM TV channel
Read more
Russian Navy can fight back any aggressor, says Putin
Russian president pointed out that the plans for the country are to build a unique in its possibilities fleet, designed for a long time
Read more
Released Russian fishing boat arrives in South Korea, says Yonhap
There are 15 Russian crew members and two nationals of South Korea on board the fishing vessel
Read more
Iran test fires Shahab-3 medium-range ballistic missile — US media
According to Fox News, Shahab-3 ballistic missile was launched in the early hours on July 25 from the southern part of Iran
Read more
Press review: What's behind Sea of Japan incident and how will new UK PM relate to Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 24
Read more
Law on IT-resources ownership will affect all IT companies in Russia — Yandex
A spokesman for the Yandex internet company said that "if the bill is passed, a unique ecosystem of internet businesses in Russia can be destroyed"
Read more
Venezuelan court overturns parliament's decision to rejoin Rio Treaty
On Tuesday, the Venezuelan parliament controlled by the opposition approved the proposal to rejoin the Inter-American Treaty on Reciprocal Assistance (Rio Treaty)
Read more
Georgian opposition rally calls on authorities to begin dialogue with Russia
The rally brought together tens of thousands of people. However it started a little later than scheduled and lasted slightly more than 30 minutes because of the hot weather
Read more
Presidential election should lead to consolidation in Afghanistan — Russian diplomat
Presidential election in Afghanistan is scheduled for September 28
Read more
Press review: Why Kyrgyz ex-leader met with Putin and collapse of INF Treaty to hurt EU
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 25
Read more
Venezuelan armed forces condemn opposition's demand to re-join Rio Treaty
Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said that the treaty is "an instrument of domination and interventionism that goes against independence and sovereignty of peoples"
Read more
Russia ready to cooperate with the West on updating CWC's control lists — embassy
The Russian Embassy in London calls "on Western countries, including the United Kingdom, to reconsider their approaches in order to find a solution to a common problem"
Read more
Putin goes to bottom of Gulf of Finland in bathyscaphe to honor memory of submariners
During the submergence, one of the divers will mount a memorable plaque on the site of the submarine’s wreck in Putin’s presence
Read more
Little chance for Lavrov-Pompeo meeting at ASEAN forum in Thailand - Russian diplomat
The top diplomats’ schedules are not coordinated, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said
Read more
Russian submarine, missile ships take part in naval parade in Syrian Tartus
The air parade involved Su-24M bombers, Su-34 and Su-35 jets, Mi-8AMTSh and Mi-35M helicopters that flew over the port
Read more
Russia, Suriname are drafting military-technical cooperation agreements - Lavrov
He also stressed that Russia is expanding its healthcare assistance to Suriname
Read more
Water, food delivered to crew members of Russian vessel detained by North Korea
The vessel's crew includes 15 Russian nationals and two South Koreans
Read more
What Solzhenitsyn said about Putin, and vice versa
The prominent writer and historian, who was exiled to GULAG camp, was born on December 11, 1918
Read more
Second line of TurkStream to pass through Bulgaria, Hungary, and Serbia
TurkStream pipeline’s throughput capacity can be expanded, according to the Russian energy minister
Read more
China, Russia should strengthen cooperation in technologies, energy — foreign minister
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting of foreign ministers in Brazil
Read more
Allegations of Romania’s detention of military cargo from Russia are lies — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, military equipment has been delivered to Serbia on schedule
Read more
President Putin reviews Main Naval Parade marking Russia’s Navy Day
The parade kicked off on the Neva River with the participation of the latest Admiral Kasatonov frigate, the Kronshtadt submarine of project 677 and the Ivan Antonov minesweeper
Read more
Russia suggests Ukraine extend existing gas transit contract for a year
Russia prefers to sell gas to Ukraine directly, according to the senior official
Read more
US advises Turkey against putting Russia’s S-400 air defense systems into operation
Russia completed on Thursday the first stage of S-400 deliveries to Turkey
Read more
Russian journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza dies at the age of 59, says son
Vladimir Kara-Murza is one of the founders of ‘old NTV television’
Read more
Austria seeks to revive spy scandal, Russian foreign ministry says
Austria’s interior ministry said on Thursday it had put Russian national Igor Zaitsev, 65, on the international wanted list on suspicion of spying for Russia’s military intelligence
Read more
British media in Russia to face consequences after regulator fines RT — foreign ministry
Earlier on Friday, UK media regulator Ofcom fined Russia's RT news channel 200,000 pounds for breaching broadcasting rules
Read more
North Korea’s new ballistic missile similar to Russia’s Iskander, reports say
Earlier reports stated that the two projectiles test-fired by N.Korea on Thursday were an upgraded type of the KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles, which Pyongyang had already tested in spring
Read more
Russia, Turkey may start joint exploration in offshore Mediterranean
'Russian companies have successfully implemented energy projects in the Mediterranean Sea,' the Russian minister stated
Read more
Putin on his dive to the bottom of Gulf of Finland: Impressions are vivid
Putin said he did not run the bathyscaphe during the dive
Read more
Putin cancels some special economic measures against Turkey
Read more
UFC fighter Nurmagomedov's coach: Khabib may use knee-striking technique against Poirier
His coach and father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said that "some surprises" have already been prepared
Read more
Russia test launches Topol intercontinental missile from Kapustin Yar range
The missile’s exercise head hit the target, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Sevastopol Shipyard to repair Varshavyanka-class sub after Mediterranean mission
Submarines of the series are among the world’s quietest vessels
Read more
China welcomes Russian concept of collective security in Persian Gulf
The concept stipulates creating an initiative group to organize an international conference on security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf
Read more
Russian vessel Xiang Hai Lin 8 detained in North Korea released
A crewmember told TASS that "the vessel was released without any fines, the incident is over"
Read more
Almost 300 people detained for participation in Moscow’s unauthorized rally
A considerable number of detained people are not Moscow residents
Read more
Russian premier attends Navy Day parade in Sevastopol
The parade of warships is reviewed by Black Sea Fleet Commander Igor Osipov
Read more
Venezuelan president thanks Russia and China for help in restructuring economy
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the country started to restructure its economy to remove dependence on oil revenues
Read more
Putin meets family members of submariners who died in deep-sea sub tragedy
At the meeting, Putin suggested discussing the issues of assistance to the families of the submariners
Read more