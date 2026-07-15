Rostec may increase robot production to 6,000 units annually by 2030

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. State corporation Rostec currently produces up to 550 industrial robots a year and plans to increase annual production to 6,000 robots by 2030, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"We are currently producing up to 550 robots a year. Our production capacity is designed for that level. By 2030, we will scale up production and, I hope, reach 6,000 robots annually," he said.

The robots produced by Rostec are used for welding, machine services, applying adhesives and sealants, screwdriving, assembly, palletizing, quality control, and other operations. Operators supervise their work, fine-tune their settings, and carry out repairs.

"Today, the localization rate stands at about 75%. That is a fairly high level. We develop the robot designs ourselves - eight patents have already been registered. We also develop our own electronics, software, and so on," Chemezov said.

A total of 100 robots have already been delivered, with another 300 scheduled for delivery this year.

"At present, these robots are used mainly at Rostec enterprises, but we have already supplied several units to Russian Railways and the GAZ Group. I believe they will test them and place additional orders. I also expect other enterprises and companies to purchase these robots," Chemezov said.