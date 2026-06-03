Majority of US companies doing good in Russia — AmCham CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The majority of American companies feel themselves good in Russia and continue to operate, AmCham CEO Robert Agee said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Still working as usual. Most companies here [in Russia] feel good. The problems that existed before have remained. There are issues with payments, but it is easier [now] than it was before. The situation with logistics is better, but again, it is easier [now] than it was before," he said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.