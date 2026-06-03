Russia’s services PMI falls to 48.7 points in May

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 48.7 points in May 2026 from 49.7 points in the previous month, according to an S&P Global survey.

The decline in output volumes was the third in recent months, while the pace of contraction accelerated to the sharpest level since September 2025. Overall, the decline was moderate, and companies linked the slowdown in activity to weaker new sales volumes and softer consumer demand, the report said.

The survey noted that costs continued to rise, although the pace of growth slowed in May. According to S&P Global, the increase in companies’ operating expenses was driven by higher supplier prices and energy costs, as well as wage growth.

A reading above 50 points indicates growth in business activity, while a figure below that level points to a slowdown.