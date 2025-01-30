Russia’s agricultural exports to Algeria exceed $850 mln in 2024 — deputy prime minister

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Exports of Russian agricultural products to Algeria increased to more than $850 million by the end of 2024, including due to increased supplies of barley, lentils, soybean oil and dry milk, the office of Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Patrushev told reporters.

Earlier, the 12th meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Algerian commission was held in Algiers under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev and Algeria's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Youcef Cherfa. The parties discussed cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, industry, the agricultural sector, transport and pharmaceuticals.

"The dialogue within the Russian-Algerian intergovernmental commission has proven its effectiveness and has become a key mechanism for interaction in a wide range of areas. Algeria is one of Russia's leading trading partners in Africa. In the first ten months of last year alone, our trade turnover amounted to $1.7 billion. It is based on agricultural products and food. The export of Russian agricultural products increased by the end of last year and exceeded $850 million, including due to an increase in the supply of barley, lentils, soybean oil and dry milk," Patrushev said as quoted in the report.

The deputy prime minister noted that Russia is also working to increase the supply of halal products, and a promising area could be the supply of Russian vaccines for animals. Following the results of the intergovernmental commission, a number of bilateral documents in the field of education and science, economics and standardization were signed between Russian and Algerian authorities.

"Our countries occupy leading positions in oil and gas production, have significant reserves of solid minerals. We have the potential to increase cooperation in various areas. By combining our competencies and resources, we will be able to produce high-quality products. I am confident that joint efforts will give an additional impetus to strengthening cooperation and developing trade and economic ties," Patrushev said.

About Intergovernmental Commission

The Joint Intergovernmental Russian-Algerian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation has been active since 2013. Dmitry Patrushev has been the Chairman of the Russian part of the commission since February 5, 2020. The Algerian part has been headed by the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Fisheries Youcef Cherfa since November 2024. The previous meeting was held in Moscow on October 24-26, 2023.