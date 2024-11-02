Rosneft Board to discuss interim dividends on November 8

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Rosneft Board of Directors will discuss the recommendation on the size of interim dividends at its meeting on November 8, the Russian oil major says.

Convocation of an extraordinary general meeting of Rosneft shareholders, approval of its agenda and decisions related to preparing and holding the same are also on the agenda.

Rosneft is traditionally paying interim dividends on the basis of profits for six months. According to the dividend policy, the oil major pays dividends twice per year and allocates to them 50% of net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards.