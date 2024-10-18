Winter season tourist flow in Russia may reach 33 mln trips

MIASS /CHELYABINSK REGION/, October 18. /TASS/. The flow of tourists in Russia from November 2024 to March 2025 is expected to reach 33 mln trips, which is 4 mln more than last year, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said.

"We forecast the flow of tourists for November - March at around 33 mln trips, which is 4 mln more than last year," he said.

The minister recalled that in the summer season (from May to August 2024) the tourist flow in Russia increased by 10% in comparison with the same period last year and amounted to almost 35 mln trips.

Russia’s regions, together with business, will have to prepare operational hotels, routes, city centers, attractions, highways for the winter tourist season, Reshetnikov noted.