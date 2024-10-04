ESG bond market to halve in 2024 — expert

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The green bond market in Russia may halve this year and will not exceed 73 bln rubles ($763.38 mln), while the total volume of ESG loans in Russia is 5 trillion rubles ($52.28 bln), according to the presentation of Head of the expert-analytical project Infrastructure and Finance for Sustainable Development Svetlana Bik.

"The volume of ESG bonds issued by Russia by the end of 2024 will not exceed 73 bln rubles. This figure is 51% less than the volume of the issue in 2023 and 67% less than the record placement rate in 2021," the presentation said.

It was also noted that the record volume of placements in 2021 included not only those on the Moscow Exchange, but also on foreign platforms, as well as over-the-counter placements.

In general, the volume of green bond placements in 2018-2024 will amount to 740 bln rubles ($7.73 bln), the presentation noted.

As of September 1, the debt of bonds in the field of sustainable development amounted to 385 bln rubles ($4.02 bln). In general, the share of bonds in the sustainable development sector in the total volume of issued debt securities is less than 1% - 0.8%, according to the presentation.