Telegram's moderation policy for private chats remains unchanged

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Telegram messenger has not changed its moderation policy regarding private chats, the company said on the X platform amid the situation regarding the detention of its co-founder Pavel Durov in Paris.

"You could always report messages from any group to moderators, acts like forwarding. Private chats are still private too - although you could always report a new incoming chat to moderators," Telegram said.

Telegram's FAQs regarding privacy and reports to moderators currently either remain unchanged or have been moved to other subsections. For example, information that chats, including group chats remain private among all participants and that the Telegram team won’t look into user requests regarding them, was moved from the subsection on illegal content to the subsection on copyright issues.

All Telegram apps indeed have a "report" button, which makes it possible to report illegal content to the moderators, and it has been there for quite a while. Back in 2016, Telegram suggested using this button to report channels connected to the Islamic State terror group [outlawed in Russia] to moderators.