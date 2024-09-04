Industry Ministry should place orders for assemblies at Russian plants — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. New enterprises should receive assemblies produced in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said when opening the Sukhodol seaport via the videoconference link.

The enterprise will deal with transshipment of bulk goods, including coal. "No dust appears in the environment, is it so?" the head of state asked Sukhodol Seaport CEO Sergey Kropotov. "This is very important, in high demand," Putin noted.

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade should think of placing orders for innovative equipment at local plants, the head of state said. "Definitely so," he added.