Transneft honors oil transportation commitments in full scope — chief executive

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Transneft is honoring commitments on transportation of oil and petroleum products in full scope, President of the Russian oil pipeline operator Nikolay Tokarev said in the video address on the occasion of the Oil and Gas Industry Workers Day.

"Our company supports seamless transportation of oil and petroleum products over the main pipelines system and performs all the assumed commitments in full scope in conditions of continuing external pressure our nation is experiencing," Tokarev said.

"The technical opportunity of increasing the throughput capacity of main oil pipelines was supported, making it possible to efficiently redirect flows to the Asia-Pacific Region," Tokarev added.