Russia’s unemployment rate reaches 2.4% in July

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia in July 2024 remained at the June level and amounted to 2.4%, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

"In July 2024, 1.9 mln people over the age of 15 were classified as unemployed (in accordance with the methodology of the International Labor Organization)," the service said.

In July 2024, women accounted for 50.6% of the unemployed aged 15 and older and the unemployment rate for women (2.5%) was higher than the unemployment rate for men (2.4%).

The share of young people under 25 years of age among the unemployed is 25.6%, people over 50 years of age - 20.8%, people without work experience - 30.9%.