KAZAN, August 23. /TASS/. Russia’s agriculture exports in physical terms are 10-11% higher this year than in 2023, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said.

"Exports are already 10-11% higher than in 2023," she told reporters, adding that "in money terms [exports] are behind [last year’s level]."

According to Lut’s presentation delivered in May, Russia’s agriculture exports were expected at $45 bln in 2024. In 2023, exports of Russian agriculture products amounted to $43.5 bln.