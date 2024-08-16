Russian Energy Ministry to discuss mechanisms in support of coal companies

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Energy will discuss with government agencies the mechanism of budgetary support for the coal sector, the ministry said after the working meeting between Minister Sergey Tsivilev and Chairman of the Rosugleprof Trade-Union Ivan Mokhnachuk.

The parties discussed measures of government support for the mining industry and miners and the increase of social benefits for employees engaged in subsurface exploration drilling and gas extraction. The minister also commented on coal sector support measures proposed by the trade-union.

The mechanism of budget support of coal companies will be discussed at the interdepartmental level, the minister noted.

"The coal industry facilitates development of regions, creation of jobs and infrastructure - construction of railroads and roads, power and social facilities. Supporting stability in the coal industry was and remains the priority for the government," Tsivilev said, cited by the ministry.