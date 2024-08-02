UK follows US in extending license for transactions with Russia’s depository

LONDON, August 2. /TASS/. The United Kingdom extended until October 12 the license making possible to perform transactions related to the National Settlement Depository (NSD) of Russia.

The relevant document was posted by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation of the UK. The license effective from July 3 to August 13 was extended until October 12. NSD was included into the UK sanction list on June 13.

The US Department of the Treasury announced the extension of the general license for transactions with the Moscow Exchange, the National Settlement Depository and the National Clearing Center of Russia until October 12 earlier today.