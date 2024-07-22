{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Moscow Exchange plans up to five pre-IPO deals by year-end

The target amount of pre-IPO transactions is expected in average from 300-500 million rubles to 1 bln rubles ($3.4-5.6 mln to $11.2 mln), Boris Blokhin noted

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange plans to stage up to five pre-IPO transactions on its MOEX Start over-the-counter (OTC) platform by the end of this year, Managing Director of the Moscow Exchange stock market Boris Blokhin told reporters on the sidelines of a press conference in TASS, dedicated to SR Space pre-IPO.

SR Space, a private aerospace company, entered the capital market using the Moscow Exchange’s OTC platform where unlisted securities are traded for the first time in Russia. The company plans to raise 1.5 bln rubles ($16.7 mln).

"We are happy that one deal was initiated," Blokhin said. "At the moment, we would like [to hold] up to five deals on this platform by the end of this year; we talk about non-public raising of capital only at present," he noted.

The target amount of pre-IPO transactions is expected in average from 300-500 million rubles to 1 bln rubles ($3.4-5.6 mln to $11.2 mln), Blokhin noted. "The financing limit at different stages varies for everyone, with strong dependence on a sector and on a company," he said.

The Moscow Exchange is receiving many requests from different sectors for the pre-IPO, the senior executive said. "We planned a while back that these would be IT companies in the first instance but we now face requests from almost all the existing sectors. Certainly, we give preference to high-technology companies having and developing science-intensive and significant technologies for their industries, and this should certainly imply exponential growth when implementing these technologies," he added.

RusHydro plans investing over $8.9 bln by 2028
"We plan to commission about 2.5 GW of electric power generating capacity, plan to build over 500 kilometers of power transmission lines," Viktor Khmarin said
Russian forces hit two Ukrainian echelons in DPR, killing up to 240 militants
More than 60 pieces of equipment were destroyed
Georgian president's suit against foreign agents law has no prospects — PM
On July 15, it became known that Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili would challenge the law on foreign agents in the Constitutional Court
FSB uncovers supply channel for smuggling explosives from Europe to Russia
The explosives were transported in several shipments and stages from Italy and Germany, hidden in the cavities of spare car parts
Biden does not plan to resign presidency — White House
According to White House spokesperson, Biden "looks forward to finishing his term and delivering more historic results for the American people"
Four settlements in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian troops
Apart from that, a kamikaze drone detonated near a single-family house in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka
F-16's no match for Russian jets in air combat
F-16 is inferior in maneuverability to the latest generation of Russian thrust-vectoring aircraft, French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre said
Ukrainian troops shells village in Kharkov Region with cluster munitions
Several houses were damaged
US forces destroy four Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in past day — CENTCOM
The United States Central Command maintained that these USVs "presented an imminent threat to the U.S. and coalition"
Trump’s chances are high after Biden’s decision — Russian senior lawmaker
"If Trump makes no mistakes and if he is not ‘removes’ this way or another, I think his chances are high," deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said
Around 8.5 mln Windows devices affected by Microsoft outage — blog
This is less than one percent of all Windows machines, Microsoft reported
Deputy head of Zelensky’s office oversaw terror attack in Crimea in 2023, FSB says
It was earlier reported that the individuals plotting the terrorist attack have been identified and detained
West’s task to destroy Ukraine accomplished, says Russian general
"And now they can calmly, just like in the case of Afghanistan a while ago, abandon Ukraine and pass on to the next country, bringing their democracy there," Apty Alaudinov said
Sweden has ‘neither the right nor will’ to disagree with US over Nord Stream — diplomat
Let me remind you that the crime was committed in Sweden’s special economic zone. And the reason for such legal apathy is that the chief beneficiary of the terrorist attack is the administration of [US President Joe] Biden, who did not even keep secret the relevant plans
Missing Robinson helicopter not found, search suspended due to weather
According to preliminary data, the emergency beacon of a Robinson R44 II helicopter went off in the night of July 19 in the Aldan region of Russia’s Yakutia
MiG-29, MiG-31 fighters prevent US Air Force B-52N bombers from violating state border
The Defense Ministry added that "when the Russian fighters approached, the US strategic bombers turned away from the Russian state border
DPR town of Krasnogorovka almost fully liberated — military
"The city is almost fully liberated, except for several streets, several houses," a deputy commander of battlegroup South’s 5th separate motorized rifle brigade said
NATO must realize it won’t win, Ortega tells Volodin
Nicaraguan president also called Western anti-Russian sanctions criminal, adding that they weaken their initiators and the whole world
Press review: Lavrov issues stark warning at UNSC and talks on Ukraine must include Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 17th
West preparing for direct military conflict with Russia — Vucic
"They are not ready now, but I think they will be ready," Serbian President said
Russian forces eliminate over 9,000 Ukrainian troops at LPR borders in past week — expert
Over the past week, Russian forces destroyed 137 field artillery guns, 23 electronic warfare stations, 54 field artillery depots, 7 tanks and more than 140 various combat vehicles of the Ukrainian army
Ukrainian opposition leader sends letter to Trump saying Kiev had motive to kill him
"Physical elimination of political opponents and political corruption are links in a chain for those who are seeking to stay in power and are profiting from the war in Ukraine by means of selling weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis," Viktor Medvedchuk stressed
Ukraine plans to end hostilities, engage in talks with Russia — NYT
According to the report, "Ukraine is pursuing a plan for a negotiated end to the fighting"
Middle East may soon plunge into chaos — Egyptian foreign ministry
The ministry said that all international forces need to pay maximum effort "to end the war in the Gaza Strip, which is the main source of tensions in the Middle East at this point"
Biden wanted to stop Trump, making it part of his legacy, says US political observer
Now he must delegate this task to his fellow party members, Mark Halperin told
Federal Customs Service finds radioactive volcanic sand at Moscow's airport
The woman explained that she had collected the sand on the coast of the Indian Ocean and was carrying it to make cosmetics
Russian army hits Ukrainian military train, wiping out 20 units of equipment, 120 troops
The Russian Defense Ministry released video footage showing how the train was wiped out
Ukrainian troops shooting civilians attempting to evacuate to Russia — DPR head
Denis Pushilin noted that this situation is unfolding in a number of the region’s residential areas. Investigators are currently working with rescued civilians
Press review: Biden bows out of presidential race and Kiev thinking peace as troops flail
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 22nd
Oil facilities in Hudayday attacked by airstrike — TV
According to the report, the airstrike targeted oil facilities located inside the port
State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrives in Cuba on working visit
The speaker is scheduled to meet with President of the Cuban National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Taliban turn into Moscow’s allies in fight against terrorism — Russian envoy
According to Dmitry Zhirnov, terrorists captured across Afghanistan are held in solitary confinement in the country’s largest Pul-e-Charkhi prison in the capital Kabul
Ukrainian assault force tried to land in Energodar to seize Zaporozhye NPP — authorities
According to Vladimir Rogov, Ukrainian losses are now being specified
Trump speaks with Zelensky over phone to discuss conflict in Ukraine
US ex-president noted that the Ukrainian leader also condemned the assassination attempt and congratulated him on the successful Republican National Convention in Milwaukee
Russia’s military appeals court upholds 6-year prison sentence for Meta spokesman Stone
"The court upheld the verdict of the first instance as legal and justified and also turned down the appeal," the Russian Military Court of Appeals announced in its verdict
Aggression against Yemen aims to expand Israel's hegemony in region — Algerian MFA
We call on the international community to fulfill all its obligations and not allow the criminal Zionist occupier to escape accountability and punishment," communique summed up
Hungary believes intensity of conflict in Ukraine will soon escalate radically — Orban
"We can assume that tensions will not decrease and the parties will not start searching for a way out of the conflict without significant external involvement," the Hungarian PM said in his address to Brussels
US Vice President Harris says will seek nomination as Democrat candidate
"I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump," Kamala Harris said
'Harris for President': what happens now that Biden has withdrawn from presidential race?
Republican candidate Donald Trump did not waste any time chiming in on the news, dismissing Harris as a serious challenger in the November election, and calling on Biden to resign from the presidency as well
US, UK hit Houthi targets in Yemeni Hajjah governorate
According to the television channel, the coalition forces delivered at least two strikes
Israel launches over 60 strikes on Nuseirat refugee camp in past week, more than 90 killed
According to Al Jazeera, 38,983 people, most of them women and children, have been killed and 89,727 injured in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated in October of 2023
Russian, Iranian navies kick off maritime security drills in Caspian Sea
Representatives of Caspian littoral states are present at the naval drills as observes
Lavrov, Syrian Foreign Minister confirm commitment to coordination on global agenda
The ministers stressed the commitment of Moscow and Damascus to close coordination on the global and regional agenda, the Russian diplomatic service said in a statement
Russia vows to safeguard security amid NATO's naval buildup in Black Sea — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also pointed out that the presence of non-regional countries in the Black Sea "is quite tightly regulated by the Montreux Convention"
Militarization of Norway’s north not to increase its security — Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia does not pose a threat to Norway
West worried about Ukrainian army’s repeated failures, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the Kiev regime "is used to" employing terrorist methods
Drones attacks from Lebanon followed by fires in northern Israel
Israel retaliated by striking at several areas in southern Lebanon, the IDF added
Putin reassures Assad of Russia’s support for Syria’s sovereignty
Putin noted that over the past decades Moscow and Damascus have accumulated a vast experience of bilateral cooperation in various spheres and have reached considerable success in the fight against international terrorism in Syria
All the same for US defense sector which state to finance — Russian general
"It makes no difference to them whether to finance Ukraine or any other state," Apty Alaudinov said
West gives weapons and equipment to Ukraine in exchange for grain — underground
Lebedev stressed that newly mobilized men prevail in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Sanctions show London's lack of ideas for Ukraine — Russian Embassy
Diplomats also believe that the team of the new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer "realizes the senselessness" of the actions taken
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day
Three shelling attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops by terrorists were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Serbia to keep its EU path, to maintain stance regarding anti-Russian sanctions — Vucic
The Serbian leader separately emphasized that his country is pursuing an independent policy despite enormous pressure
Kremlin spokesman says he cannot recall Putin ever talking to Kamala Harris
"When Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US President Joe Biden, Mrs. Harris was not in Geneva," Dmitry Peskov said
Trump's victory in US elections to help end fighting in Ukraine sooner — Georgian PM
"If there is peace in the region, the attitude towards Georgia will also change," Irakli Kobakhidze said
Harris' nomination for US leader may be confirmed on August 1 — journalist
In this way, Harris's candidacy might not be confirmed at the party's national convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19-22, but earlier
Moscow slams as inadmissible France’s refusal to accredit Russian journalists for Olympics
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Paris had politicized the issue of accrediting Russian journalists, and Moscow assesses such steps as "extremely negative"
Biden's exiting race has no role in context of military operation — Russian general
Apty Alaudinov also believes that "one should not rely much" on the scenario of Donald Trump coming to power in the US, expecting that "he would change anything"
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
Russian diplomat, Lebanese officials discuss situation in Gaza, southern Lebanon
The Russian diplomat also held consultation at the Lebanese foreign ministry, met with Lebanese Army commander Joseph Aoun and head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Mohammed Raad
Election fraud so rampant in US, 'mannequin' can be elected president — Tucker Carlson
"With enough cheating that could happen," the american journalist said, speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Putin, Carlson didn’t spend long time talking after interview, Kremlin says
Tucker Carlson earlier told the media that he was able to speak privately with the Russian president after the recording of the interview
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 113 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 620 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Democratic Party to have better chances with Biden's withdrawal from race — Indian expert
"Kamala Harris will bring fresh air and momentum to the party, and also will increase chances of women vote, especially Black and Indian American women," Robinder Sachdev said
Ex-Moldovan PM worried about military transit to Ukraine
Pope Francis repeats his call for Olympic truce
The pontiff wrote about an Olympic truce in all the current conflicts in his letter to the Paris eparchy
Almost all opium poppy crops in Afghanistan destroyed — Russian Ambassador
There are 5% or less left, Dmitry Zhirnov said
Zelensky's statements about negotiations better than war to last Ukrainian — Kremlin
"But we cannot yet judge what exactly is behind these words [Zelensky's words about the possibility of negotiations], what concrete plans are being talked about and what actions are being taken in this direction, if the conversation is serious," Dmitry Peskov said
Press review: Russia eyes response to US weapons in Germany and EU looks to militarize
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 19th
Israeli forces to change borders of humanitarian zone in Gaza Strip
The adjustment is being carried out in accordance with precise intelligence indicating that Hamas has embedded its infrastructure in the area defined as the humanitarian area, the IDF statement said
Firefighters extinguish fire at Krasnodar Region’s oil refinery hit by falling UAV debris
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties
Israel will defend itself by all means — Netanyahu after air raid on Yemen
Prime Minister pointed that those who seek a more secure and stable Middle East should support Israel's actions
Finnish military begin drills near border with Russia
The South 2/24 drills kicked off on July 21 and will involve about 1,700 troops and some 300 vehicles
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42 mln cubic meters
The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
An-2 plane crashed in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region
The pilot survived, the local emergencies department reported
President of Brazil has not changed plans, will come to Russia for BRICS summit
The BRICS summit will take place on October 22-24 in Kazan
Russian forces destroy two Patriot launchers in past day
Ukraine lost up to 140 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr
Russian Armed Forces liberate Rozovka in LPR, Peschanoye Nizhnee in the Kharkov region
Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 510 soldiers in DPR
Changing Democratic candidate for US presidency not to improve ties with Russia — expert
"So we are left with a choice between the highly unpredictable Trump and a more predictable opponent - but not predictable in a positive sense, I fear," David Speedie said
Russia prepares for world without arms control treaties with US — expert
"The Biden administration will not agree to curb its support for Ukraine or fulfill Russia’s terms for the sake of extending the New START treaty or launching talks on a new treaty or agreement on its further extension in 2026 or earlier," Dmitry Suslov said
Kremlin not surprised about Biden withdrawing from election — spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin is keeping a close eye on developments in the United States and other large countries of the world
Russian State Duma speaker hails relations with Cuba as ‘unexampled’
"Bidens, they come and go. While Cuba exist and will into the future," Vyacheslav Volodin said
Biden says will not seek reelection as US president
He promised to speak to the nation later this week about his decision
Diplomat calls for investigating those concealing truth about Biden’s mental health
Earlier, Biden announced his decision not to seek reelection as US president
Ukraine releases nearly 4,000 prisoners to help fortify army
Ukrainian Justice Minister Denis Maliuska signed the law allowing the mobilization of prisoners into the Ukrainian armed forces on May 17
Migration crisis on border with Belarus provoked by EU — Belarusian Border Committee chief
EU countries are accusing Minsk of the deliberate escalation of the migration crisis and imposing sanctions on Belarus
Tesla to launch mass production of humanoid robots in 2026 — Musk
The businessman proposed the idea of producing a humanoid robot in August 2021, the project was named Optimus
Russia to be guided by its partnership with China while assessing Kuleba’s visit — Kremlin
"We intend to continue following the path of developing Russian-Chinese relations in all areas," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Ukraine hopes to be admitted to NATO after conflict is settled — ambassador to Turkey
According to Vasily Bondar, a ceasefire is not enough as a basis for settling the Ukrainian conflict
Boris Johnson believes Trump has courage to end conflict in Ukraine
According to UK ex-prime minister, "defeat for Ukraine would be a massive defeat for America"
Death toll in Bangladesh riots surpasses 150
Police officers have been among the victims of violent clashes between security forces and protesters
Rare Chandipura virus kills at least 16 in western India
According to NDTV television, 50 cases of Chandipura virus have been reported in the entire state of Gujarat
US may stop helping Ukraine in future, says Blinken
Nevertheless, the US Secretary of State recalled a security agreement recently inked by the US and Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down two ATACMS missiles over Kherson region
There were no casualties or injuries, and no damage to infrastructure.
Russia may deploy nuclear missiles in response to US missile deployment in Germany — MFA
According to Sergey Ryabkov, given the combined capacities of NATO countries, Russia needs to calibrate its response, without feeling any "internal constraint" in terms of what to deploy, where and when
Cabinet supports project on withdrawal from International Council for Exploration of Sea
Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov said last May that Moscow could withdraw from the Council unless its full membership in the organization was restored
Foreign aid to Ukraine a money laundering scheme, head of Chechnya says
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that there is no need to worry about hostilities currently happening on Russian territory
Russian prosecutor general arrives in North Korea
In Pyongyang, Igor Krasnov will meet with his North Korean counterpart and discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation with other officials
Biden administration deludes itself by thinking new war not to affect US — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed out that geopolitics has "buried the once sacred for the West market laws"
