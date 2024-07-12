Russian-Chinese trade up by 1.8% in first half of 2024, to $116.9 bln — customs

BEIJING, July 12. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and China grew by 1.8% year-on-year in January-June, reaching $116.9 billion, the Main Customs Administration of China said on Friday.

According to the authority, Russian exports to China grew by 3.9%, to $65.2 billion.

Chinese exports to Russia, in turn, declined by 0.8%, to $51.7 billion.

Last year, trade turnover between Russia and China grew by 26.3% in 2023, to record-high $240.11 billion. In 2022, the figure stood at $190 billion, up by 29.3%.