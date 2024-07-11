Scientists search for Arctic bacteria to receive enzymes for cellulose degradation

BARENTS SEA, July 11. /TASS/. Participants in the Arctic Floating University expedition study microorganisms in the Arctic archipelagos to receive enzymes capable of destroying cellulose and other plant polysaccharides at low temperatures, a TASS correspondent reported from aboard the Professor Molchanov research vessel.

While going ashore the islands of Northbrook and Mabel of Franz Josef Land, as well as on the Bogatyi Island, Novaya Zemlya, Ksenia Mayorova, a fourth-year student at the Northern Arctic Federal University (NAFU) in Industrial Biotechnology , sampled feces from birds that feed on plants, as well as from polar bears, where researchers had found such enzymes.

"I am looking for microorganisms that produce cellulose and xylanolytic enzymes, that is, plant polysaccharides. We are looking for them in ornithogenic and zoogenic samples, that is, they may be in fecal samples of herbivorous birds and some animals that feed on plants. Strangely enough, those include polar bears, although they mostly have a different diet, but since they are currently in a fasting period, we've found samples with plants, so activity is there," she told TASS.

By using an express method on board the Professor Molchanov, she determines activity in the sample of an enzyme or microorganisms that produce it. The enzyme separates low molecular weight compounds from the polysaccharide, that is, small fragments, they pass into the solution and it gains color. If color appears, then activity is there. In case of no activity, heavy polysaccharide molecules settle to the bottom.

The researcher conducts the so-called pre-cultivation of samples. She places the sample into a nutrient broth, containing substances that microorganisms need to maintain their vital functions so that they do not turn into spores. Additionally, this helps to build up the activity of enzymes.

"I have found activity in goose faces samples that we found at all the three missions ashore. We found a lot of samples at the first mission on the Mabel Island, where a bear turned out to be active. At the third mission, there weren't many samples, there were samples of duck feces, I've been checking them now. There is no residual enzyme activity, but hopefully the microorganisms will produce something," she added.

Enzymes for low temperatures

The samples with activity are sown on board the vessel into a special environment where bacterial colonies begin to grow. By the look of colonies, it is possible to understand what kind of microorganisms they are, but the exact definition will be after a metagenomic research in the laboratory on the shore. "Therefore, the goal now is to disperse, preserve the culture, freeze it, bring it ashore and continue research with strains that are active," the student said.

This is a fundamental study, she continued. On shore, she deals mainly with cellulolytic enzymes of fungi - they adapt to any habitat and secrete a wide range of enzymes. As for the Arctic's harsh climate, she hopes to find microorganisms that will produce enzymes for cold conditions. "This may be useful in industry; psychrophilic microorganisms are often used in saving energy - you may heat less, and the enzymes will do the job. Unlike chemistry, where high temperatures and reagent consumption are needed," she added.

For example, enzymes may be used for higher nutritional value in feed additives. They will destroy cell walls in advance. "That is, we feed the animal with the same amount of grass, but in reality it receives more nutrients than before the processing. Noteworthy, we take microorganisms from their habitat, adapted to these conditions," she concluded.

Arctic Floating University - 2024

On June 25, the Arctic Floating University departed from Arkhangelsk to conduct research in the White and Barents Seas, on the Kolguev Island, on islands of Novaya Zemlya and Franz Josef Land.

The project's partners and sponsors are the Arkhangelsk Region's government, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Russian Geographical Society, VTB Bank, Norilsk Nickel, Roshydromet (the hydrometeorology service), the Russian Arctic National Park, the Floating University Coordination Center at MIPT (Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology; also known as PhysTech), the Nauka (Science) year-round youth educational center.

The Arctic Floating University's expeditions continue under the Science and Universities national project, implemented by Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education.