Swap agreement between Iran, Russia, to strengthen national currencies

"The monetary agreement made between two central bank represents a channel for money mass exchange between the two countries," the statement reads

DUBAI, July 9. /TASS/. The national currencies swap agreement made between central banks of Iran and Russia will contribute to ruble and rial strengthening and dollar exclusion from mutual settlements, Vice Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohsen Karimi said.

"The monetary agreement made between two central bank represents a channel for money mass exchange between the two countries. This is the approach to dedollarization and mitigation of sanction risks, and this measure is not exposed to sanctions. In other words, no sanctions will affect national currencies of both countries," Karimi said, cited by the ISNA news agency.

"This will be a good incentive for Iranian exporters to trade with Russia," Karimi noted. The currency swap is an instrument where both parties have access to liquidity in the currency of another country without the need of buying it in the currency market.

Iran
Floating NPP technology can replace oil energy in the future — Putin
The Russian leader highlighted the unique low-power floating nuclear power plant in Chukotka
Russia only targets military facilities in Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov recommended that media workers be guided by statements from the Russian Defense Ministry, "which has ruled out the possibility that attacks were carried out on some civilian targets, saying that the incident in question was caused by a falling air defense missile"
High speed rail agreement made for 40 years — Moscow mayor
The Moscow-St. Petersburg high speed railroad will pass over several regions that will take part in the main construction, Sergey Sobyanin noted
Orban's Kiev-Moscow-Beijing tour may exacerbate EU problems — expert
According to Zheng Runyu, only a few countries are currently able to negotiate directly with Ukraine, Russia and China at once
Top Hungarian diplomat blasts NATO for plans to set up support mission for Ukraine
Peter Szijjarto noted that the situation in the Ukrainian conflict was deteriorating
Patriots for Europe group in European Parliament to have 84 MEPs from 12 member states
Jordan Bardella, leader of France's National Rally party, was elected president of the group at its inaugural meeting in Brussels
France Insoumise founder calls for peaceful settlement of Ukrainian conflict
Jean-Luc Melenchon, the founder of La France Insoumise, said that the idea of delivering strikes inside Russia is "absurd"
Air defense shot down several air targets on approach to Belgorod, one person killed
Two more were injured, the head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said
Ties between BRICS cities getting stronger, Russia ready to share its expertise — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, BRICS’ expansion has opened up new prospects for the exchange of expertise on key aspects of urban life, including urban planning, local self-government and legislation
India ready to contribute to resolving Ukraine conflict, Modi says
According to Narendra Modi, India is confident that any conflicts globally can only be resolved by peaceful means and through dialogue
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Ukrainian lab for toxic agent production found near Avdeyevka — Russia’s top brass
The Russian mobile group found gas masks, including US-made respirators and a Polish-manufactured protective suit in the lab
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Russia on official visit
He is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the trip, which will last from July 8 to 9
New group of Ukrainian soldiers surrenders in DPR
Born in Melitopol, POW Denis Belyaev worked in Odessa and was seized by conscription officers
Liberation of Chigari near Gorlovka in DPR to help reduce intensity of Ukraine’s attacks
The Russian defense ministry said earlier that Russian forces had liberated Chigari in the DPR
Orban says Putin rules ‘real empire’
Orban said that talking with the Russian president was "special"
Russia rules out even tentative talks with US on arms control — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty expires soon
Macron rejects French PM’s resignation request
After meeting with Attal, Macron received Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who had also expressed his intention to resign after the election
Some 400 US citizens killed in hostilities in Ukraine — former Pentagon official
"We know that at least 400 Americans have died whether they are contractors or in uniform. Our administration won't say this," he said
EU freezes 30 mln euros for Georgia’s Defense Ministry over foreign-agents law
According to Pawel Herczynski, this is only the first step the EU has taken since the adoption of the law on foreign agents in Georgia
Slovak president says Kiev will not get 'free pass' into NATO at Washington summit
"Any country, which has the right to determine its future and apply for joining any organization, should understand that the decision on its admission will depend on this organization’s members," Peter Pellegrini stressed
NATO jeopardizes global security — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Lin Jian pointed out that China firmly opposes NATO's accusations against China, as well as the alliance's use of China as a pretext to push eastward into the Asia-Pacific region and stir things up there
Russia supports Turkey’s idea to create platform to resolve Ukraine conflict — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov underlined that the Russian president "is a strong supporter of diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a solution to the Ukrainian conflict"
Russia downs 38 drones over southern, central regions last night
It is reported that flights to and from Astrakhan Airport in southern Russia have been suspended following drone attacks
China ready to develop mutually beneficial regional cooperation with Russia, says diplomat
"China is ready to develop regional cooperation with Russia based on mutual respect and mutual benefit," Lin Jian said
NATO members unlikely to listen to Indian Prime Minister Modi's peace proposals — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that "more and more statesmen are really talking about dialogue"
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace twelve times in past day
Apart from that, in his words, nine violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Press review: Hungarian PM's peace mission goes on and NATO not ready to bring Kiev aboard
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 9th
Talks in Moscow to help strengthen India-Russia friendship — Modi
Official talks between the delegations of the two countries are scheduled for Tuesday
West’s claims about Russian attack on hospital in Ukraine pure propaganda — envoy
"The United States hypocritically hushed up the fact that the projectile that hit civilian infrastructure was a Ukrainian air defense missile," Anatoly Antonov said
Cuban Interior Ministry prevents smuggling weapons from US to the island
The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that as a result of an investigation a "citizen Ardenis Garcia Alvarez, the main perpetrator of these actions brewing in the United States", was detained
Moscow rejects Kiev’s allegations of Russian missile strike on civilian targets
According to report, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a high-precision strike on Ukrainian defense industry sites and air bases in response to Kiev’s attempts to attack energy facilities inside Russia
Chechen leader says Russian troops to take control of Volchansk in Kharkov Region soon
In Volchansk, Akhmat forces are delivering artillery fire against enemy shelters located in apartment blocks, Ramzan Kadyrov said
Slovak leader sees no point in holding another conference on Ukraine without Russia
"Peace should be ushered in through talks, as it seems that it will not be achieved militarily," Peter Pellegrini added
Drones attack two settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Region
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, a drone explosion caused the roof of a private house to catch fire in the settlement of Rzhevka; the blaze was quickly put out
Kremlin says will closely watch NATO summit in Washington
Moscow will "keep a close eye on any rhetoric, negotiations and decisions made [at the summit] or put on paper" following the event, Dmitry Peskov noted
Russian branches of industry demonstrate sound growth — PM
Deepening of international cooperation is particularly important at present, during the period of global restructuring, when new centers of the multipolar world are being formed, Mikhail Mishustin stressed
US to run 'smear campaign' in Georgia, seeks to oust current regime — Russian intel agency
"With its usual anti-Russian fervor, the White House intends to build the propaganda activity on a sensational revelation, blaming Russia for all of Georgia’s problems," the statement reads
RFK Jr. condemns killings of Russian POWs in Ukraine
"That’s a war crime," the politician said
Russia losing to Ukraine unthinkable — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban emphasized that the Russian leader "has a clear vision of what will happen and how Russia will win"
US, Europe reluctant to recognize Russia, China as new global trendsetters — Politico
Political establishments in the West, Andrew Michta noted, "seem unable to overcome their disbelief that the good old days of globalization are a thing of the past"
Russia lauds Orban for his determination for peace — Kremlin
"Obviously, he will further tell his colleagues in the alliance about his impressions and about the information he received in the capitals," Dmitry Peskov added
Parties to Ukraine conflict should promote de-escalation — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Spokesman Lin Jian stressed that "all sides should responsibly contribute to cooling down the situation and create conditions for achieving a ceasefire and political settlement of the crisis as soon as possible"
Orban says Europe simply copies US policy about Ukraine
The Hungarian prime minister called for "a somewhat bigger and more thorough conversation about what Europe's strategic interests are, especially for the period after the US elections"
US Democrats view Kamala Harris as only possible replacement for Biden — WSJ
There will be some discontent, because Kamala Harris also lags behind Donald Trump in polls
Agenda of Indian PM’s visit to Russia to focus on peaceful settlement in Ukraine — sources
India has been holding a neutral position on Russia’s special military operation and has not joined the Wests’ anti-Russian sanctions
Modi appreciates Putin's invitation to visit his residence
The Indian prime minister thanked the Russian president "for the interesting program and warm words"
Russian Defense Ministry: first Ukrainian chemical lab found during special operation
Indonesian authorities may grant visa-free travel to Russia, 19 other countries by October
"There is a flexible list of 20 countries that we believe will bring the greatest economic benefit in terms of tourism," Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said
NATO summit to focus on confrontation with Russia, conflict in Ukraine
Ukraine, as representatives of the bloc countries have repeatedly stated, will not receive either an invitation to NATO or time-specific promises of admission
Russian forces decimate Ukrainian drone operators on Dnieper bank
According to the report, the enemy soldiers were hiding in homes in the settlement of Gavrilovka on the right bank of the Dnieper River
Cargo transshipment at Mariupol port to surpass 300,000 tons in 2024
Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin added that the port will be able to provide such volumes, including through the restoration of the railway
Kiev’s failures prompt West to new provocations, says Russian diplomat
"The worse things get for the Kiev regime, the more sophisticated the provocations are," Maria Zakharova noted
French government shift to have no impact on relations with Moscow — historian
Edouard Husson lamented that France is experiencing an "Americanization" of diplomacy, which is evident by a gradual retreat from the "Gaullist tradition" of maintaining a balance in relations with the US and Russia
Putin’s informal meeting with Indian PM lasted about three hours — Kremlin spokesman
Narendra Modi, who was re-elected as India’s prime minister in June, is on an official visit to Russia on July 8-9
West is not wrong paying great attention to Modi’s upcoming visit to Russia — Kremlin
"They are jealous - that means they are closely monitoring it," Dmitry Peskov said
Four people killed, 20 injured in Belgorod region due to attacks by Ukrainian forces
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, about 160 apartments, 60 private houses, and about 140 cars were damaged in the region
Foreign intellectual property can be used in creation of armament — decree
Regulations of the general designer for creation of armament, materiel and special machinery govern rights, duties and responsibility of general designers
US and its allies will take measures to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system — Biden
US President added that he will meet with the Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky this week
Russian forces wipe out convoy of Ukrainian military equipment in Sumy Region
The Russian top brass also released images of how the convoy was destroyed taken using objective control means
US decision on strikes with its weapons into Russia stays in place — White House
"The president several weeks ago gave guidance to Ukraine that they can use US-supplied weapons to strike targets just over the border," John Kirby said
Hungarian PM supports China’s peace plan for Ukraine
"As for the conflict near Hungary, we highly appreciate your peace initiative," Viktor Orban told Xi
Putin commends privileged strategic partnership between Russia, India
The Russian leader expressed satisfaction with growing trade between the two countries which he said saw a 66% increase last year "and rose by another 20% in the first quarter of this year"
Russian Aerospace Forces pilot tells how Ukraine sought to hijack Russian strategic bomber
Russia's Federal Security Service said earlier on Monday that it stopped an attempt by Ukraine to organize the hijacking of a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber
India’s PM Modi announces opening two new consulates in Russia
India will open two new consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg, Narendra Modi specified
Ukrainian troops wanted to turn Donbass into death valley — expert
Roman Pukalov stressed that hydrocyanic acid is a highly-volatile gas which depresses the central nervous system causing intoxication, fainting spells, and paralysis
Russian diplomat says Kiev hospital hit with Western missile
"It has been confirmed, including by evidence from multiple witnesses, that a missile fired from the Western NASAMS missile system hit the premises of the Okhmadet pediatric hospital in Kiev," Maria Zakharova said
Zala UAVs of Battlegroup Center disrupt rotation of Ukrainian forces near Avdeyevka
"UAV operators discovered an area of concentration of personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces at a stronghold camouflaged in a wooded area," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
India and Russia work shoulder to shoulder for global prosperity — Modi
Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday to take part in the 22nd India-Russia summit
Putin thanks Indian PM for trying to help resolve Ukraine crisis
"We closely cooperate on the international stage, namely within international organizations," the Russian leader pointed out
Eyewitnesses in Kiev report strikes in vicinity of Artyom military plant
Another source reported major fires in the area of Kiev’s Zhuliany airport where several blasts had been reported by eyewitnesses earlier
Russian forces wipe out three US-made HIMARS rocket launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 495 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russian forces wipe out HIMARS rocket launchers that attacked Sevastopol
"Crews of Iskander missile systems of the Russian Armed Forces delivered a missile strike at the camouflaged positions of the American multiple rocket launchers," the report said
Putin, Modi begin their official meeting at Kremlin
On Monday, Vladimir Putin received Narendra Modi, who arrived in Russia for a two-day official visit, at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow
Russian forces eliminate about 9,000 Ukrainian troops in LPR over week
Andrey Marochko noted that during this period, Russian units have eliminated nine tanks, four Grad multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 111 field artillery guns, 11 radio-electronic warfare stations, 55 field munitions depots and over 150 Ukrainian combat vehicles of various kinds
Russia to respond to attacks on its regions with use of Western weapons — Lavrov
The United States and NATO keep on saying that they are not at war with Russia, Lavrov said
Dogs gifted to Putin by North Korean leader live in Novo-Ogaryovo
The dogs were presented to the Russian president during his visit to North Korea on June 18-19
Slovak PM returns to his duties after attempt on his life
An armed attack on Fico took place in the western Slovakian town of Handlova on May 15
Russia’s strike destroys four HIMARS launchers, 35 foreign personnel in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 310 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Drone attack causes fire at oil depot in southern Russia
Earlier, the regional administration reported, citing Governor Andrey Bocharov, that a drone attack had been foiled in the Volgograd Region
Flow of assistance to Ukraine from West to drop irrespective of US electoral outcome
Chances of a major Russian advance or breakthrough will grow, Mary Elise Sarotte, a Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, said
Russia expects all key BRICS allies to attend Eastern Economic Forum — minister
According to Alexey Chekunkov, representative delegations from the People’s Republic of China and other countries, the ones he described as friendly to Russia, which "share the policy of counteracting hegemony and are committed to building a fairer and multipolar world order," are expected at the event
What is known about Ukrainian intelligence’s attempt to steal Russian bomber
Evidence has been discovered showing that intelligence agencies from NATO countries were involved in preparing and carrying out the operation, the FSB noted
Lavrov calls election campaign in United States ‘a pitiful sight’
"And if the system of so-called American democracy produces such results or such a course of the election campaign, everyone could draw their own conclusions about how it’s all orchestrated, how it’s arranged," Russian Foreign Minister said
NATO should not be party to Ukraine conflict — Erdogan
The Turkish leader noted that "every day that weapons are being used [in Ukraine] confirms the rightness of Turkey's position" on the issue
Ukrainian General Staff describes situation in Toretsk area as difficult
According to the General Staff, fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsk area
IDF fighter intercepts air target near Israel's southern border
The army press service clarified that the object did not cross the border with Israel
Monument to nationalist leader Bandera destroyed in Lvov region
Police said they have started an investigation
Russian troops training to target Abrams tanks’ soft spots — Defense Ministry
Yunus-Bek Yevkurov noted that minefields had played an important role in combating the enemy’s tanks, along with aircraft and tank destroyer teams, which number about 180
FSB foils attempt to hijack Tu-22M3 strategic bomber to Ukraine
According to the FSB, "Ukrainian intelligence planned to recruit a Russian military pilot by offering him money and Italian citizenship in order to make him hijack the aircraft to Ukraine"
Ukraine sees EU, China, US as mediators in peace talks with Russia — Zelensky
At the same time, the Ukrainian leader once again declared that his so-called peace formula had no alternatives, dismissing other proposals to end the conflict
NATO ramps up involvement in Ukrainian conflict — analyst
Gianandrea Gaiani believes the alliance’s policy will not change when NATO’s new secretary-general takes helm
Russia to continue deepening relations with North Korea in all possible areas — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also commented at reporters’ request on media reports of a visit by the North Korean military academy delegation to Russia
Putin, Modi watch horse show at stables in Novo-Ogaryovo
After the informal conversation at tea, Putin took his guest for a ride to the garden of Novo-Ogaryovo, where the leaders continued their conversation, walking to the stables
Russia assumes July presidency of UN Security Council
Russia convenes its first UNSC meeting on Monday to approve the agenda of the Security Council for the coming month
Medvedev warns that Russia’s default may entail Europe’s default
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council added that the European Union’s financial system is not very stable and people are losing confidence
Press review: Orban's Ukraine peace mission gains steam and Modi, Putin eye trade deficit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 8th
Relations with cold-weather Russia never freeze over — Indian PM
"The temperature sometimes falls below zero in Russia but the temperature is always above zero in Indian-Russian relations," Narendra Modi noted
India looks forward to deepening strategic partnership with Russia
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would like to pay special attention to cooperation in innovation and modern technology with an eye towards growing in the future
France going to war with Russia would be insane, French politicians say
Jean-Luc Melenchon also demanded France's withdrawal from NATO and a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict
Putin and Modi to hold official talks in Moscow on Tuesday
The parties will discuss not only bilateral cooperation, but also the international situation
